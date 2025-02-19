Report: Israel may target Nasrallah’s funeral if it becomes “show of force”

Shafaq News/ Israel may strike the funeral of former Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah if it turns into a “show of force,” Israeli newspaper Maariv revealed on Wednesday.

The newspaper noted, “Israel prohibits funerals of militants in the West Bank from becoming public displays of strength for armed groups, raising speculation about whether the same principle could apply to Hezbollah’s planned ceremony.”

Nasrallah was assassinated in an Israeli strike on September 27, 2024, with Hezbollah announcing his passing a day later, but security concerns had delayed his funeral for about five months. Hezbollah has now scheduled the event for Sunday, February 23rd, in Beirut’s southern suburb.

Hezbollah said 79 countries would be involved in the commemoration, whether at an official or “popular” level, with Secretary-General Naim Qassem calling for broad participation as a demonstration of the group’s strength. “We want to transform this funeral into a show of support and an affirmation of [Hezbollah’s] plan and approach, and hold our heads high,” he said.

A local travel agency in Beirut told Hezbollah’s affiliated Al-Manar TV channel that no seats are available on flights from Baghdad, Najaf, Amman, Istanbul, Cairo, Frankfurt, and Doha to Beirut between Friday and Saturday.

Earlier, Iraq’s Transport Ministry spokesperson, Maytham Al-Safi, told Shafaq News that starting February 20, two daily flights will be scheduled to Beirut,” adding that the ministry aims to transport more than 6,000 Iraqi passengers and assured that flights are proceeding “smoothly without any obstacles.”