Qatar joins US-Iran mediation efforts in Tehran

Shafaq News- Doha/ Tehran

A Qatari negotiating team arrived in Tehran on Friday in coordination with the United States to help secure an agreement to end the war with Iran, Reuters reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry has not yet commented on the report.

Pakistan has led the formal mediation efforts since the outbreak of fighting, while Qatar’s return comes amid continued diplomatic attempts to preserve the fragile ceasefire reached after US-Israeli airstrikes on Iran on February 28.

A proposed US-Iran agreement includes guarantees for freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, gradual sanctions relief for Tehran, and a joint mechanism to monitor implementation and resolve disputes, according to the Saudi Al-Hadath news agency. The reported framework also commits both sides to international law and the UN Charter, with negotiations on unresolved issues expected to begin within a week of any formal announcement.

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