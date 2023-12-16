Protests erupt in Tel Aviv following Israeli army's mistaken killing of three hostages in Gaza

Shafaq News/ Large crowds gathered in Tel Aviv late Friday, expressing anger and frustration after the Israeli army announced it had mistakenly killed three hostages in Gaza.

The protest aims to press the government to take action for their release.

Demonstrators blocked traffic at Kaplan Street and marched towards the Israeli army's military headquarters in Kirya in the center of Tel Aviv, demanding a new agreement to secure the release of the remaining hostages kidnapped during the Hamas attack on southern Israel on October 7.

The demonstrators chanted, "Their time (the hostages) is running out," "Bring them now," and "There will be no victory until the last hostage is released."

The families of the hostages have been increasingly frustrated in recent days following reports that the government is delaying consideration of a new hostage deal with Hamas. Israeli media indicated that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu initially prevented Mossad chief David Barnea from traveling to Qatar, believing that ongoing military operations in Gaza would force Hamas back to the negotiating table.

However, reports later suggested that Netanyahu changed his stance and agreed to send Barnea to meet with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Europe to discuss the possibility of resuming negotiations for a new hostage deal.

On Friday, the Israeli army announced the accidental killing of three hostages held by Hamas during an incident under review. The army expressed condolences to the families and pledged full transparency in the investigation.