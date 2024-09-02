Protests erupt in Israel as hostage deaths spark outrage

Shafaq News/ Tens of thousands of Israelis rallied across the streets on Sunday, expressing fury after the bodies of six hostages held by Hamas in Gaza were recovered, intensifying public outrage and criticism of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's handling of the crisis.

The protests, some of the largest since the war in Gaza began, saw demonstrators flooding the streets of Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and other cities. Clad in Israeli flags, they accused Netanyahu of failing to secure the release of the remaining hostages taken by Hamas during the October 7 attacks.

The Israeli Army announced on Saturday that the six bodies were discovered in an underground tunnel in Rafah, southern Gaza. The victims—Carmel Gat, Eden Yerushalmi, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Alexander Lobanov, Almog Sarusi, and Master Sgt. Ori Danino—were reportedly killed shortly before troops reached them. The grim news has reignited anger against Netanyahu, whom protesters accuse of stalling efforts to achieve a hostage deal.

In response, Israel's largest labor union, Histadrut, called for a nationwide general strike on Monday, threatening to shut down the "entire Israeli economy" to pressure the government into action.

The unrest culminated in Tel Aviv, where protesters breached police lines and occupied the Ayalon Highway. Some demonstrators scaled buses and set fires on the road, while others draped yellow ribbons—a symbol of solidarity with the hostages—around the city.

Israeli media said the police used stun grenades and water cannons to disperse the crowd, leading to 29 arrests for vandalism and disorderly conduct.

In Jerusalem, a massive crowd gathered outside Netanyahu's office, demanding his resignation as the cabinet met. Opposition leader Yair Lapid joined the protests, supporting calls for a mass strike to force Netanyahu into securing the hostages' release.

Netanyahu, under increasing pressure, reiterated his commitment to securing a deal that ensures the release of the remaining captives while maintaining national security. However, he emphasized, "Whoever murders hostages does not want a deal."

The discovery of the six bodies has complicated ongoing negotiations, raising doubts about Netanyahu's willingness to reach an agreement, especially given the resistance from far-right members of his coalition. During a cabinet meeting, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant criticized the government's prioritization of the Philadelphi corridor—a key border area—over a deal to free hostages, calling it a "moral disgrace."

Israel launched a military campaign against Hamas in Gaza following the October 7 attacks. The conflict has resulted in over 40,500 deaths in Gaza, primarily children and women, according to the Hamas-run health ministry, further fueling tensions both within Israel and internationally.