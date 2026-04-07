Pope Leo condemns threats to Iran, calls war unjust

Shafaq News- Vatican

Threatening the entire Iranian population is unacceptable, Pope Leo stated on Tuesday, stressing that attacks on civilian infrastructure violate international law.

In a press remarks, the pontiff condemned actions targeting non-military facilities, calling for adherence to international humanitarian standards. Pope Leo also described the war in Iran as unjust.

Earlier, the Pope had also urged world leaders to end ongoing conflicts and abandon ambitions of domination, invasion, or control, in his annual Easter message delivered before thousands gathered in St. Peter’s Square. He expressed regret that people have become increasingly accustomed to violence, warning against growing indifference to human suffering.

The Pope called for respect for human rights and an immediate halt to hostilities, saying, “Let those who have weapons lay them down, and let those with the power to ignite wars choose peace.” He also issued a rare direct appeal to US President Donald Trump, urging him to find a way out to end the war in Iran amid rising tensions in the Middle East.