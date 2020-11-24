Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Pennsylvania and Nevada certify election results for Biden

Category: World

Date: 2020-11-24T19:10:57+0000
Pennsylvania and Nevada certify election results for Biden

Shafaq News/ (CNN) Pennsylvania and Nevada on Tuesday certified their 2020 general election results, formally awarding electoral votes from two key battleground states to President-elect Joe Biden.

CNN had already projected Biden as the winner in both Pennsylvania, where he was leading by more than 81,000 votes, and in Nevada, where Biden won by more than 33,000 votes, according to the secretary of state's office.

"Today Pennsylvania Department of State certified the results of the November 3 election in Pennsylvania for president and vice president of the United States. As required by federal law, I've signed the Certificate of Ascertainment for the slate of electors for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris," Gov. Tom Wolf wrote in a Twitter post.

Wolf went onto thank election officials for their work.

"Again, I want to thank the election officials who have administered a fair and free election during an incredibly challenging time in our commonwealth and country's history. Our election workers have been under constant attack and they have performed admirably and honorably," Wolf added.

Pennsylvania's certification comes after the state's 67 counties certified precinct results to the Secretary of the Commonwealth, Kathy Boockvar.

Boockvar said that the counties submitted their presidential vote totals late Monday.

Appearing before the Nevada Supreme Court on Tuesday morning, Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske officially certified Nevada's 2020 general election results.

Cegavske, a Republican, did not verbally acknowledge Biden the winner of the presidential race. The Nevada Supreme Court signed the canvassing for each county prior to official certification of the results.

States are scheduled to certify their results by December 8, ahead of the Electoral College meeting on December 14.

Tuesday's certifications followed a dramatic meeting on Monday of Michigan's state election board, which also voted to certify election results for Biden after one of the board's two Republican members decided to abstain.

That triggered the state of formal transition proceedings by the federal General Services Administration

related

'The team meets this moment:' Biden introduces top admin nominees

Date: 2020-11-24 20:08:20
'The team meets this moment:' Biden introduces top admin nominees

Biden: "We're going to win this!"

Date: 2020-11-04 06:53:11
Biden: "We're going to win this!"

Trump Jr. attacks Biden on twitter

Date: 2020-09-07 07:03:49
Trump Jr. attacks Biden on twitter

Biden leads Georgia by 917 with 99% of votes counted

Date: 2020-11-06 10:24:46
Biden leads Georgia by 917 with 99% of votes counted

Biden: US must maintain small force in Middle East

Date: 2020-09-11 05:40:18
Biden: US must maintain small force in Middle East

Russia and China hold off on congratulating Biden for US election win

Date: 2020-11-09 12:19:11
Russia and China hold off on congratulating Biden for US election win

Trump rejects a virtual debate with Biden

Date: 2020-10-09 06:30:39
Trump rejects a virtual debate with Biden

Biden announced the first covid-19 vaccine

Date: 2020-11-09 14:09:49
Biden announced the first covid-19 vaccine