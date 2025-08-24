Paris summons US ambassador over antisemitism accusations

Shafaq News – Paris

On Monday, France dismissed accusations by US Ambassador Charles Kushner of failing to act against rising antisemitism, denouncing the claims as unfounded.

In a statement, the French Foreign Ministry refuted the allegations, stressing that combating antisemitism has been a top priority since the surge in incidents following October 7, 2023.

Paris described the accusations as inconsistent with international law, citing the Vienna Convention of 1961, which prohibits interference in the internal affairs of states. It added that Kushner’s remarks undermined the trust and quality of the transatlantic partnership between France and the United States.

Kushner’s letter to President Emmanuel Macron claimed that Jews are assaulted daily, while synagogues and schools are defaced and Jewish-owned businesses vandalized, adding, “In today’s world, anti-Zionism is antisemitism — plain and simple.”

Earlier, the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, stated that France's recognition of the State of Palestine “rewards terror,” warning it would turn Palestinian territories into another Iranian proxy, similar to Gaza.

France is among at least 145 of the 193 UN member states that now recognize or plan to recognize a Palestinian state, according to AFP.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio also rejected Macron’s plan on X, calling it “reckless, a slap in the face to the victims of October 7” and a gift to “Hamas propaganda.”