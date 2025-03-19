Paris & Amman unite: Restore Gaza ceasefire

Shafaq News/ Jordan’s King Abdullah II condemned Israel’s renewed strikes on Gaza as an “extremely dangerous step” that deepens the humanitarian crisis, urging immediate international action to restore the ceasefire and resume aid deliveries.

Speaking alongside French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Wednesday, King Abdullah criticized Israel’s blockade of aid, water, and electricity, warning that continued escalation endangers millions.

“The international community must act immediately and collectively push for restoring the ceasefire and the implementation of its phases,” he said, reaffirming that the two-state solution remains the only path to lasting peace.

Macron, in turn, called Israel’s resumption of strikes a major setback. “It’s dramatic for the Palestinians of Gaza, who are again plunged into the terror of bombardment, and dramatic for the [Israeli] hostages and their families who live in the nightmare of uncertainty.”

La reprise des frappes israéliennes constitue un retour en arrière dramatique pour les populations de Gaza, les otages, leurs familles et toute la région.Aucune approche militaire n'apportera la sécurité dont ont tant besoin Israéliens et Palestiniens.Avec le Roi de Jordanie… — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) March 19, 2025

While condemning Hamas, Macron also stressed that “there is no Israeli military solution in Gaza.” He praised Jordan’s role in promoting regional stability, reaffirming France’s rejection of force as a means to resolve conflicts.

Earlier today, Israeli airstrikes killed 14 Palestinians in attacks across the Strip.

According to Gaza’s Government Media Office, at least 430 people were killed and more than 500 injured in Tuesday’s Israeli strikes, with women and children making up two-thirds of the casualties.