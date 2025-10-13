Iraq, France push to preserve Gaza ceasefire at Egypt Summit

Shafaq News – Cairo

On Monday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized the importance of maintaining the Gaza ceasefire during discussions on the sidelines of the Sharm El-Sheikh Summit on Gaza.

The meeting, according to a statement from the PM's media office, also covered preparations for the Conference on the Reconstruction of Gaza, to be held under France’s chairmanship, and highlighted the need to deliver urgent humanitarian aid to civilians in the enclave while promoting long-term regional stability.

The summit—co-chaired by US President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi—brought together more than 20 nations, including the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Turkiye, Jordan, and Spain, to chart Gaza’s post-war future after the recently brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

The Egyptian Presidency confirmed today that Saudi Arabia is participating with a delegation led by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, alongside Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. However, Netanyahu later announced he would be unable to attend due to what he described as time constraints ahead of the upcoming holiday.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been invited by US President @realDonaldTrump to attend today’s conference in Egypt.The Prime Minister thanked President Trump for the invitation but said he will be unable to attend due to time constraints ahead of the start of the holiday — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) October 13, 2025

Addressing Iraq’s participation, Farhad Alaaldin, the prime minister’s adviser for foreign affairs, told Shafaq News that Iraq joined the meeting after receiving an official invitation from the United States and Egypt, “as current chair of the Arab League and an active voice in regional decision-making.”

He affirmed that the country’s stance centers on achieving a lasting truce in Gaza, ensuring the return of displaced residents, and alleviating Palestinian suffering. “The Middle East urgently needs a phase of prosperity after long years of wars and crises,” he added, reaffirming Iraq’s commitment to diplomatic coordination with Arab and international partners to advance development and security.