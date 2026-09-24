Pakistan hits 10 Afghan targets, Taliban vows retaliation

Pakistan hits 10 Afghan targets, Taliban vows retaliation
2026-09-24T12:10:17+00:00

Shafaq News- Islamabad/ Kabul

Pakistani air strikes on Afghanistan have killed at least four people, Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesperson for Afghanistan’s Taliban government, said on Thursday, vowing an “appropriate response.”

The strikes targeted Kandahar, Paktia and Khost provinces.

Pakistan said on Thursday it carried out air strikes on 10 locations in Afghanistan used to store and launch drones, some of which were involved in recent cross-border attacks.

Pakistani Information Minister Attaullah Tarar described the air strikes as “deliberate, precise, calibrated, and proportionate,” condemning the Afghan assaults as blatant violations of Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Taliban officials, however, denied that their government had launched drones against Pakistan.

Relations between the former allies have remained strained since February, when the two sides fought their worst clashes in years. The dispute centers on militancy in Pakistan, with Islamabad accusing Kabul of harboring militants who carry out cross-border attacks from Afghan territory.

Afghanistan’s Taliban government rejects the allegations and regards militancy as an internal Pakistani problem.

The latest air strikes came days after Afghan officials charged Pakistan with killing at least three people in several air strikes in the country’s northeastern region.

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