Shafaq News- Islamabad/ Kabul

Pakistani air strikes on Afghanistan have killed at least four people, Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesperson for Afghanistan’s Taliban government, said on Thursday, vowing an “appropriate response.”

The strikes targeted Kandahar, Paktia and Khost provinces.

Statement by the Spokesperson of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan Regarding the Pakistani Military Regime’s Brutal AggressionSeptember 24, 2026On September 24, 2026, the Pakistani military regime once again carried out acts of aggression and launched airstrikes against 1/6 — Zabihullah (..ذبـــــیح الله م ) (@Zabehulah_M33) September 24, 2026

Pakistan said on Thursday it carried out air strikes on 10 locations in Afghanistan used to store and launch drones, some of which were involved in recent cross-border attacks.

Pakistani Information Minister Attaullah Tarar described the air strikes as “deliberate, precise, calibrated, and proportionate,” condemning the Afghan assaults as blatant violations of Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Update-Ghazab lil HaqIslamabad, 24 September 2026;Through precise aerial and drone strikes as seen in attached clip, terrorist hideouts and support infrastructure including drone launching and storage sites across 10 locations in areas under the control of Afghan Taliban… pic.twitter.com/6CrgV4SzSw — Attaullah Tarar (@TararAttaullah) September 24, 2026

Taliban officials, however, denied that their government had launched drones against Pakistan.

Relations between the former allies have remained strained since February, when the two sides fought their worst clashes in years. The dispute centers on militancy in Pakistan, with Islamabad accusing Kabul of harboring militants who carry out cross-border attacks from Afghan territory.

Afghanistan’s Taliban government rejects the allegations and regards militancy as an internal Pakistani problem.

The latest air strikes came days after Afghan officials charged Pakistan with killing at least three people in several air strikes in the country’s northeastern region.