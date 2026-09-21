Shafaq News- Islamabad/ Kabul

At least three people were killed in Pakistani airstrikes on northeastern Afghanistan, Afghan officials said on Monday, threatening to reignite tensions between the neighbors after nearly three months of relative calm.

Relations between the former allies have remained strained since February, when the two sides fought their worst clashes in years.

The dispute centers on militancy in Pakistan, with Islamabad accusing Kabul of harboring militants who carry out cross-border attacks from Afghan territory.

Afghanistan’s Taliban government denies the accusations and regards militancy as an internal Pakistani problem.

The latest airstrikes came days after a police facility in northwest Pakistan was attacked, killing at least 16 people.

In Kunar province, at least one house was hit in Monday’s strikes, killing three members of the same family and injuring four others, Taliban deputy spokesperson Hamdullah Fitrat posted on X.

In neighboring Paktika province, two locations in Barmal district were also bombed, destroying a shop and an unoccupied house, with no casualties reported, he added.

له بده مرغه نن یو ځل بیا د پاکستان متجاوز فوځي رژیم د شپې ناوخته شاوخوا ۳ بجې د کونړ ولایت نورګل او د پکتیکا ولایت برمل ولسوالیو کې ملکي کورونه او عامه شتمنۍ بمبار کړې دي چې د لومړنیو معلوماتو له مخې د نورګل ولسوالۍ پتڼ کلي کې د نور احمد په نوم یو کلیوال کور په بمبار کې بشپړ… pic.twitter.com/LEfMeeXYsa — Hamdullah Fitratحمدالله فطرت (@FitratHamd) September 21, 2026

Pakistan did not immediately comment on the incident.

Afghanistan launched drones against Pakistan in July, which Islamabad reported its forces had intercepted and shot down. The deadliest single incident came in March, when more than 400 people were killed in a Pakistani airstrike on Kabul, which the Afghan Taliban described as an attack on a drug rehabilitation center. Islamabad rejected the accusation, maintaining that the strike had “precisely targeted military installations and terrorist support infrastructure.”