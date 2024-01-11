Oil tanker boarded by unidentified individuals in Gulf of Oman

Shafaq News/ An oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman was boarded by "unauthorized" individuals in military uniforms early on Thursday morning, as reported by the UK Marine Trade Operations agency.

According to the agency's report on X, the unauthorized boarding occurred approximately 90km east of Sohar.

The statement mentioned, "CSO reports hearing unknown voices over the phone along with the master's voice," adding, "Unable to make further contact with the vessel at this time."

Private intelligence firm Ambrey identified the targeted ship as the St Nikolas, formerly involved in a dispute between Iran and the US. Surveillance cameras were reportedly covered as the individuals boarded the vessel in waters between Iran and Oman.

Previously known as the Suez Rajan and associated with Greek shipping company Empire Navigation, St. Nikolas gained attention in February 2022 when suspicions arose about its transportation of oil from Iran's Kharg Island. The vessel spent months in Singapore before abruptly departing for the US, eventually leading to Empire Navigation pleading guilty in September to smuggling sanctioned Iranian crude oil and agreeing to pay a $2.4 million fine.

The incident follows a pattern of heightened tensions in Middle Eastern waters, marked by repeated attacks on ships in the Red Sea by Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen.

Iran has faced accusations of directing these attacks to undermine Israel, but Tehran denied confirming that Houthis make their decisions by themselves.