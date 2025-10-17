New Zealand enforces sanctions on Iran over nuclear non-compliance

Shafaq News – Wellington

New Zealand reimposed on Friday the United Nations sanctions on Iran, citing Tehran’s failure to comply with its nuclear obligations under the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Foreign Minister Winston Peters said in a statement that the move reflects “the international community’s deep concerns about Iran’s non-compliance with its nuclear obligations and unjustifiable levels of uranium enrichment activity.”

The sanctions, reinstated under the United Nations Sanctions (Iran) Regulations 2025, will take effect on October 18 and include a range of measures such as asset freezes, travel bans, import and export restrictions on nuclear-related and military goods, and a requirement for New Zealanders to exercise vigilance when conducting business with Iranian entities.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT), the new regulations introduce a series of legal obligations for New Zealand persons—defined as individuals or entities in New Zealand, or citizens abroad—engaging with Iran.

These include prohibitions on transactions with designated persons, mandatory record-keeping for at least seven years, and a compulsory business registration scheme set to begin on February 1, 2026. The scheme aims to “ensure that legitimate trade with Iran can continue, but that the necessary degree of vigilance is being exercised”.

The regulations also impose bans on the import, export, or procurement of goods connected to nuclear weapons, missile technology, or enrichment programs. MFAT urged businesses to seek independent legal advice to avoid breaches of the sanctions regime, warning that penalties for non-compliance could be severe.

The decision follows similar actions by Britain, France, and Germany, which reimposed UN sanctions in September after triggering the JCPOA’s “snapback” mechanism due to “Iran’s breaches of enrichment.”

Australia also took measures against Iran in August, accusing Tehran of directing two antisemitic arson attacks in Sydney and Melbourne.

“New Zealand has consistently supported diplomatic efforts to prevent the proliferation of nuclear weapons from any source,” Peters said, urging Iran to “re-engage in negotiations and resume full cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency.”

Background and Legal Context

Iran’s nuclear program has been subject to international scrutiny since the UN Security Council adopted a series of resolutions between 2006 and 2010 imposing sanctions over uranium enrichment activities. The JCPOA, signed in 2015, eased those restrictions in exchange for limits on Iran’s nuclear work.

However, the agreement includes a “snapback” clause allowing the reimposition of sanctions if Iran is found to be in breach. In August 2025, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany activated this mechanism, citing evidence of non-compliance. With no UN Security Council resolution adopted to maintain sanctions relief, earlier sanctions under Resolutions 1737, 1747, 1803, and 1929 were automatically reinstated on September 28.

New Zealand, as a UN member, is legally bound to implement Security Council sanctions through domestic legislation under the United Nations Act 1946.