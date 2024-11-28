Netanyahu orders Israeli military to prepare for potential full-scale war in Lebanon

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed the military to prepare for a potential full-scale war in Lebanon, warning of escalation if the recently established ceasefire is violated.

In a press statement, Netanyahu asserted, “The threat in the north has been significantly reduced,” crediting military operations for “curbing the risks along Israel’s northern border.” He assured citizens that normalcy will return as the situation stabilizes.

Earlier today, the Lebanese Army reported multiple ceasefire violations by Israeli forces through aerial incursions and attacks on Lebanese territories, stating, "On Nov. 27 and 28, 2024, following the announcement of the ceasefire agreement, the Israeli enemy breached the agreement several times through aerial violations and targeting Lebanese territories with different weapons. The Army's leadership is monitoring these breaches in coordination with the relevant authorities. "

The ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel came into effect on Nov. 27, following more than a year of clashes between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, which escalated into a devastating Israeli war on Lebanon since September 23, leading to the death of more than 3,800 lebanese people.