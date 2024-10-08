Israel’s Netanyahu announces killing Nasrallah’s successors

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the elimination of the successors to Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah.

In a statement reported by Al Jazeera, Netanyahu said, "We have eliminated Nasrallah, his successor, and his successor’s successor," without specifying the names of Nasrallah’s alleged successors.

Netanyahu further asserted that "Hezbollah is now weaker than it has been in many years."

Addressing the Lebanese people, Netanyahu urged, "There is a better path for Lebanon—do not let terrorists destroy your country."

In a related development, Israel's Channel 13 reported concerns from US officials who stated, "We fear that Israel may carry out its response against Iran during Security Minister Yoav Gallant's visit to Washington."

Gallant is scheduled to depart for the United States on Wednesday for security consultations, as part of Tel Aviv’s preparations for a possible strike on Iran, following a retaliatory missile attack, according to Hebrew media reports on Sunday.

Meanwhile, NBC News, citing US military officials, reported that "Israel has not yet briefed the United States on its plans to retaliate against Iran."