Netanyahu: no place safe for those who attack Israel

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened those he called “Israel’s enemies” to “pay a heavy price” if they tried to harm his country, after the Israeli raids on the port of Hodeidah in Yemen.

"I have a message for Israel's enemies: don't misunderstand us. We will protect ourselves in every way, on every front. Anyone who harms us will pay a very heavy price for his aggression," Benjamin Netanyahu said in a televised address, after Saturday's Israel airstrikes on Hodeidah.

"It makes it clear to our enemies that there is no place that the long arm of the State of Israel will not reach," he added.

Earlier Saturday, Israeli F-35 fighter jets conducted attacks on the city of Hodeidah, targeting oil storage facilities in the port, resulting in injuries and deaths, in response to in response to “the hundreds of attacks carried out against the State of Israel in recent months."

Meanwhile, Israeli Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz stated that Israeli warplanes "launched a harsh strike against Iran's terrorist branch in Yemen."

“We will not tolerate or remain silent. We will act against anyone who threatens our citizens," Katz said, calling on the international community to “maximize sanctions on Iran.”

“Iran supports, trains, and finances the Houthi terror organization as part of its regional network of terror organizations aimed at attacking Israel,” he pointed out.

“Iran is the head of the snake – it must be stopped now,” Katz added.

These Israeli attacks follow a drone strike in Tel Aviv claimed by the Houthis, which resulted in one death and 4 injuries on Friday.

Notably, this is the first time the Houthis have announced bombing a Tel Aviv target since their attacks on Israel began last October.

Iran asserted that Ansarallah (the Houthi movement) makes autonomous decisions similar to other groups in the "Axis of Resistance," which includes Hezbollah in Lebanon, various Iraqi factions, and others.

All factions within the Axis have stated that their attacks will continue until a ceasefire is reached in the Gaza Strip, where Israeli actions have led to the deaths of over 39,424 Palestinians, mainly children, women, and the elderly.