Naim Qassem threatens: resuming military operations could be before the 60-day deadline ends

Shafaq News / Hezbollah Secretary-General, Naim Qassem, affirmed on Saturday that the decision and actions of the resistance are “not tied to a specific timeline”, noting that military operations could resume before the expiration of the 60-day ceasefire period.

Speaking on the anniversary of the assassination of Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, who were killed in a US airstrike on January 3, 2020, near Baghdad International Airport, Qassem stated, "The resistance leadership decides when, how, and where to resist, and what weapons to use."

He added, "Our patience is tied to the right timing to confront the enemy. Our patience may run out before or after the 60 days. When we decide to act, everyone will see that immediately." Qassem clarified that the ceasefire agreement with Israel "only applies to the areas south of the Litani River," pointing out that the Lebanese state, along with international mediators, is responsible for ensuring Israel’s adherence to the agreement.

Israeli Broadcasting Authority reported that Israel is expected to inform the United States that it will not withdraw from Lebanon after the 60-day deadline outlined in the ceasefire agreement, which came into effect on November 27.

US envoy Amos Hochstein is set to arrive in Lebanon on Monday to chair a meeting of the ceasefire monitoring committee on Tuesday as the civilian head of the committee.

The ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel was announced on November 26 and began implementation the following day. However, Israel has been violating the agreement daily since its implementation. I

n another context, Qassem noted that the Syrian people could play a future role in confronting Israel.

Ahmad al-Sharaa, the new head of Syria’s political administration, had previously confirmed that his country does not seek to pose any threat to any country, including Israel, and emphasized that Syria would not allow its territory to be used as a platform for attacks against any state.