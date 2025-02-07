NATO may deploy troops to Greenland following Trump threats

Shafaq News/ NATO member states are holding informal talks on deploying military forces to Greenland, following recent remarks by US President Donald Trump suggesting American control over the Danish territory, The Telegraph reported.

The discussions come as part of European efforts to strengthen the island’s defenses amid its growing strategic importance due to its geographic location and natural resources. Denmark, in coordination with its European allies, is also working to bolster its military presence in Greenland to counter any potential threats.

Notably, Trump has shown interest in acquiring Greenland, describing US ownership and control of the island as "an absolute necessity" for national security. He did not rule out the use of military or economic measures to achieve this goal.

Greenland, an autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark, is the world’s largest island and occupies a crucial position in the Arctic. Its significance has drawn increasing global attention, particularly rising geopolitical competition in the region.