Most contentious yet: Iran-US nuclear talks conclude without progress

Shafaq News/ The fourth round of indirect nuclear talks between Iran and the United States concluded on Sunday in Muscat, following a three-hour session mediated by Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi.

Discussions took place through message exchanges, with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi leading Tehran’s delegation, which included technical advisors. On the US side, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff was accompanied by at least 12 officials, signaling the participation of a full advisory team, according to analysts.

This round was described by experts as the “most contentious yet,” as Washington reportedly pushed for stricter terms, demanding a complete halt to uranium enrichment and the dismantling of Iran’s nuclear infrastructure. Tehran has consistently rejected such conditions, framing them as “infringements on its sovereign rights.”

“Iran will not surrender its nuclear entitlements,” Araghchi declared during a stop in Doha ahead of the session. “We are negotiating in good faith, but any attempt to limit lawful capabilities is unacceptable.”

Iran insists its nuclear program is exclusively civilian and operates within the framework of the Non-Proliferation Treaty. US officials, however, remain unconvinced. In a recent interview, Witkoff called the dismantling of enrichment sites “essential” for any future agreement. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has reiterated threats of military action should diplomacy fail.

The talks had originally been scheduled for May 3 in Rome but were postponed due to logistical reasons, according to Omani authorities, and no date has been set for a fifth round.

Observers remain doubtful that progress can be made unless one side adjusts its core demands.