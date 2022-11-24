Moscow's Envoy: contacts between Turkiye and Syria through special services continue

Shafaq News/ The special services of Syria and Turkey maintain mutual contacts to resolve pressing issues related to the current situation in the conflict zone, the presidential Envoy for Syria, Alexander Lavrentiev, said after the 19th international meeting on Syria in the Astana format.

"I will not reveal a big secret, but contacts between the two sides through special services continue. This helps to resolve several issues related, in particular, to the situation on the ground," he said.

Touching upon the possibility of taking such contacts to a higher level, Lavrentiev referred to the statement of Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu that "the time has not yet come for this."

"But we believe that it is not a matter of time, but of principle, of the desire to move towards each other, and we see such a desire, the signals are coming," the Special Envoy of the President of the Russian Federation for Syria added.