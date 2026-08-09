Mojtaba Khamenei holds first reported meeting with Pezeshkian

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei met President Masoud Pezeshkian on Sunday in his first publicly reported meeting since taking over the country's top leadership following the death of his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a joint US-Israeli strike on Feb. 28.

The meeting came as Pezeshkian began the third year of his presidency, with talks focused on Iran's domestic challenges, including the "third imposed war," a reference to the current joint US-Israeli war, as well as military developments, plans to secure financial resources, manage government spending, and address the country's energy sector.

Economic cooperation with foreign parties also featured in the discussions.

همزمان با آغاز سومین سال ریاست جمهوری دکتر پزشکیان صورت گرفت دیدار و گفتگوی رئیس‌جمهور با رهبر معظم انقلاب درباره مسائل اقتصادی و نظامی کشورآقای دکتر مسعود پزشکیان همزمان با شروع سومین سال ریاست‌جمهوری با حضرت آیت‌الله سیدمجتبی حسینی خامنه‌ای دیدار و گفتگو کرد.۱/۲ — رسانه رهبر انقلاب اسلامی (@Rahbarenghelab_) August 9, 2026

Since succeeding his father, Khamenei's public presence has largely been limited to written statements carried by state media and official government accounts. No recent photographs, audio recordings, or video footage of him have been released. Sources close to the Supreme Leader have attributed his limited public appearances to security and health considerations.

Pezeshkian has previously acknowledged that communication with Khamenei had become "extremely difficult," drawing further attention to the new supreme leader's limited public activity.