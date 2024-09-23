Military to launch major offensive across Lebanon: Israeli media

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Israeli reports indicated that the Israeli army is set to launch a large-scale offensive across Lebanon within hours.

According to Yedioth Ahronoth, cited by Al Jazeera, an Israeli security source revealed that "the air force will begin extensive and forceful attacks across Lebanon in the early afternoon."

The report also noted that "Hezbollah’s response could include expanding the range of its attacks on Israeli targets."

Israeli Security Minister Yoav Gallant, as reported by Channel 12, stated, "This marks a new phase in the conflict, and we must show resilience in the coming days."

Earlier on Monday, the Israeli military renewed its strikes on southern Lebanon. Media reports confirmed that Israeli air raids targeted multiple areas in southern Lebanon, including Jabal al-Rihan, Al-Burj Al-Shamali, Zibqin, Qasmiyeh, and northern Bekaa regions.

These developments follow heightened tensions in the region after more than 30 people were killed or wounded in Israeli airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburb on Friday—the most intense bombardment since the conflict began a year ago between Hezbollah and Israel. Among the 16 Hezbollah members killed were senior commanders Ibrahim Aqil and Ahmad Wahbi.

This attack marks a significant escalation in the conflict, which intensified following explosions targeting wireless communication devices (pagers) used by Hezbollah operatives. The total death toll from recent attacks has risen to 39, with over 3,000 injured.

In retaliation, Hezbollah launched a heavy rocket barrage near Haifa and in the Wadi Ara area, with multiple explosions heard. According to Israeli sources, Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets, including several large-caliber missiles, and struck Haifa with six Fajr missiles (330mm).

Hezbollah confirmed in a statement that it targeted the Ramat David airbase with dozens of "Fadi 1 and Fadi 2" missiles in response to ongoing Israeli assaults on various Lebanese regions, which have resulted in numerous civilian casualties.