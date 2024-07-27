Majdal Shams attack: 9 dead, 30 injured; Hezbollah denies involvement

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Lebanese Hezbollah's attack on Majdal Shams in the Golan resulted in multiple casualties, Israeli media said while Hezbollah rejected all related claims.

Sky News Arabia reported that “Hezbollah launched a missile, hitting a football stadium.”

Israeli Channel 12 reported that “the attack killed 9 people and injured 30, including several critically, according to the Israeli Magen David Adom medical service.”

The channel further stated that "Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is being updated and consulting on the incident."

The Israeli army said that about 40 shells from Lebanon were fired in three batches toward northern Israel, causing casualties in Majdal Shams.

However, “the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon firmly denies allegations from enemy media and other sources regarding the targeting of Majdal Shams, confirming that it has no involvement in the incident and rejects all related false claims,” the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon affirmed in a statement.