Lebanon warns Hamas: Don't jeopardize our security

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Lebanon’s Supreme Defense Council (SDC) issued a stern warning to the Palestinian group Hamas, urging it not to carry out any operations from Lebanese territory that could endanger national security.

The SDC is Lebanon's highest military and security authority, responsible for coordinating national defense and internal security policies. It is chaired by President Joseph Aoun, with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam serving as vice president.

In a statement, the Council recommended that the Cabinet adopt “the strictest measures necessary to put a definitive end to any violation of Lebanese sovereignty.”

“Lebanon cannot afford to be dragged into more wars,” the statement quoted President Aoun as warning, emphasizing that the country must not become a launchpad for regional conflict.

In turn, Prime Minister Salam urged all factions to surrender unauthorized weapons and refrain from any activity that could threaten domestic stability. “The safety of Lebanese territory is above all considerations.”

The Council’s warning followed Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon and Beirut’s Dahye (southern suburbs), launched in response to rocket fire from Lebanese territory into northern Israel in late March—an attack that Lebanese authorities attributed to Hamas members operating from within Palestinian refugee camps.

Although Hamas maintains only a limited presence in Lebanon, it is primarily active in camps that lie outside the full control of the Lebanese state. Authorities have detained several suspects in connection with the rocket launch.

Beirut is also facing mounting international pressure to rein in armed factions operating beyond state control, particularly amid recurring cross-border incidents involving Hezbollah and other groups.