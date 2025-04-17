Lebanon’s Syrian refugee repatriation: “Safe & dignified”

Shafaq News/ Lebanon is preparing to implement a plan for the repatriation of Syrian refugees in coordination with Damascus and international organizations, officials revealed on Thursday.

Information Minister Paul Morcos said the ministerial committee on Syrian refugees, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri, had finalized a framework for voluntary returns. The committee reviewed refugee data, legal statuses, and prior repatriation efforts.

Returns, Morcos added, would be carried out under conditions described as “safe and dignified.”

Earlier, President Joseph Aoun told ministers that recent talks with Syrian transitional President Ahmed al-Sharaa covered refugee repatriation and border demarcation, while Prime Minister Nawaf Salam also discussed refugee coordination with Syrian officials during a visit to Damascus.

Lebanon, which hosts around 1.5 million Syrian refugees, has repeatedly rejected permanent resettlement, citing pressure on its economy and infrastructure amid a prolonged financial crisis.

The UN refugee agency has expressed concerns over the safety of returns, pointing to continued instability in parts of Syria. Lebanese authorities say the repatriation will be voluntary and conducted in cooperation with international bodies.