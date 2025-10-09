Lebanon repatriates +160 Syrian families in new organized convoy

Shafaq News – Beirut

Lebanon on Thursday organized a new convoy to repatriate Syrian refugees, with 166 families departing from the northern city of Tripoli as part of the government’s plan to coordinate voluntary returns with Damascus and international agencies.

In this fourth-phase operation, supervised by the General Directorate of General Security, the refugees were transported with their belongings to the Arida border crossing. Officials said all participants were exempted from exit fees and provided with essential services to “ensure a safe and orderly return.”

Lebanon, which hosts about 1.5 million Syrian refugees, continues to face growing pressure from its prolonged economic crisis and overstretched infrastructure. Officials have consistently rejected the prospect of permanent resettlement, arguing that the country can no longer bear the financial and social burden.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has voiced concern over the safety of large-scale returns, citing ongoing instability in parts of Syria. Lebanese authorities maintain that all repatriations are voluntary and take place under international supervision.

According to UNHCR data, approximately 597,700 people—mostly Syrians—crossed from Lebanon into Syria between September 23 and October 20, 2024, as security and economic conditions in Lebanon worsened.