Shafaq News- New York

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam stressed the importance of confining weapons and decisions of war and peace exclusively to the state and its constitutional institutions, describing this as a top priority reflected in recent decisions by the Lebanese cabinet.

Speaking during the general debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, Salam said the war broke out “despite our repeated warnings about the dangers of being drawn into it,” adding that as the conflict expanded across the region and various initiatives emerged to end it, Lebanon held firm to a non-negotiable principle: no one speaks on Lebanon's behalf, and no one negotiates for it except the Lebanese state through its constitutional institutions.

He rejected any return of Lebanon to being a “battleground for other parties' conflicts or a bargaining chip in their negotiations,” saying Lebanon's future cannot be decided on its behalf, and its security and stability must not be the price of settlements reached in its absence.

Salam said Lebanon's position on the war has been clear from the outset: an end to the fighting, a lasting ceasefire, full Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory, the release of all detainees, and the return of residents to their villages along with their reconstruction.

He added that, on this basis, the Lebanese state entered negotiations with Israel under the sponsorship of the United States and its president, aiming to reach arrangements that would guarantee an end to the war and the restoration of full Lebanese sovereignty.

The success of any agreement, he said, should be measured not by declared intentions but by the implementation of commitments. He also stressed the need to translate the tripartite framework reached during the negotiations into practical steps, with a clear timeline and a verification mechanism to ensure all provisions are carried out.

The Lebanese PM praised the role of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and the courage and sacrifices of its leadership, personnel and staff in maintaining stability and supporting the Lebanese army's mission to implement UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

He referred to Security Council Resolution 2790, which requires UNIFIL to cease operations on Dec. 31, 2026, and begin an orderly withdrawal lasting up to one year, emphasizing the need to avoid a vacuum if UNIFIL withdraws without an agreement on a new international force to take its place and continue monitoring, reporting and liaison functions.