Lebanon bolsters troop presence in the south as border tensions escalate

Shafaq News/ Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdullah Bouhabib announced, on Sunday, that the Lebanese government intends to strengthen its military presence in the southern region, which has faced weeks of heavy Israeli shelling targeting Hezbollah positions.

Speaking at the Arab-Islamic ministerial meeting in Riyadh, Bouhabib stated, “The Lebanese government has decided to recruit and train approximately 1,500 new troops in preparation for deploying an additional 5,000 soldiers, to join the 4,500 already stationed in the area.”

Bouhabib outlined Lebanon’s position on a sustainable solution, emphasizing the need for “an immediate ceasefire, restoring calm and stability along the border, and ensuring the return of all displaced residents on both sides to their cities, towns, and villages.” He added that the comprehensive and parallel implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 is essential, stating, “The only legitimate authority south of the Litani River must be that of the Lebanese government, with no weapons allowed outside the government’s approval.”

Israel’s ongoing offensive on Lebanon was initiated on September 23 and has only intensified since then. Lebanon’s Ministry of Health’s Emergency Operations Center reported that the cumulative death toll since the start of Israel’s offensive has reached 3,050, with 13,658 injured.

In response, Hezbollah has escalated its attacks on Israeli military targets, striking positions across northern and central Israel, including multiple military bases