Lebanon arrests gunman following attack on US Embassy in Beirut

Shafaq News/ Lebanese soldiers shot and captured a gunman after a shootout outside the US Embassy near Beirut on Wednesday morning, the military said.

The attack, carried out by a Syrian national, occurred amid heightened regional tensions due to Israel's ongoing war in Gaza.

According to the Lebanese army, the assailant, wounded in a gunfight with soldiers, was arrested and taken to a hospital, and an investigation into the incident was opened.

The military provided no further details. However, a photo circulating on social media showed a bloodied man wearing a vest labeled with "Islamic State" in Arabic and the initials "I" and "S" in English.

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati's office issued a statement saying he had been briefed by the defense minister and army commander, confirming the situation was stable and serious investigations were underway.

The Lebanese military deployed troops around the embassy and surrounding areas.

Local media reported that the gunfight lasted nearly half an hour, during which a member of the embassy's security team was injured.

The US Embassy, located in Awkar, a northern suburb of Beirut, reported a "small arms fire" at 8:34 a.m. (05:34 GMT) near its entrance. The embassy confirmed that its staff were safe. "Thanks to the quick reaction of the LAF, ISF, and our Embassy security team, our facility and our team are safe. Investigations are underway, and we are in close contact with host country law enforcement," the embassy said in a statement.

Tensions have been high in Lebanon since Israel's war in Gaza began in October. The Iran-linked armed group Hezbollah has been engaged in mutual attacks with Israel over Lebanon's southern border.

In October 2023, scores of protesters gathered outside the embassy to demonstrate in the early days of the Gaza war, leading to clashes with Lebanese security forces who used tear gas and water cannons to disperse the crowd.