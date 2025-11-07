US sanctions networks funding Lebanon’s Hezbollah

Shafaq News – Beirut

The United States said on Friday it will use “every tool at its disposal” to prevent Hezbollah from threatening Lebanon or regional stability, following new sanctions targeting individuals accused of channeling tens of millions of dollars from Iran to the Lebanese group.

In a statement, the US Embassy in Beirut reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to “support Lebanon by exposing and disrupting Iran’s covert financing of Hezbollah,” emphasizing that the group “must no longer pose a threat to the Lebanese people or the broader region.”

According to Principal Deputy State Department Spokesperson Thomas “Tommy” Pigott, the newly sanctioned individuals collaborated with businessmen and currency exchange networks to facilitate large-scale transfers from Iran and conduct covert business dealings that fund Hezbollah’s activities.

The US has designated Hezbollah as a Foreign Terrorist Organization in 1997 and as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist entity in 2001.