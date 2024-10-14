US Embassy urges Americans to leave Lebanon immediately amid ongoing tensions

Shafaq News/ The US Embassy in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, advised American citizens in Lebanon to leave "immediately", on Monday.

The embassy warned that "additional flights from Beirut will not continue indefinitely."

In a statement released by the US State Department's Bureau of Consular Affairs on X, it said, "We strongly encourage US citizens in Lebanon to depart now," noting that Beirut's commercial airport remains open, and there are available seats on commercial flights.

The embassy urged US citizens in Lebanon to check flight options at Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport, adding that the US government has added thousands of extra seats since September 27 to accommodate US citizens and their families. However, many of these seats have gone unused.