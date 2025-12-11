US Embassy readies live-fire drill in Baghdad
2025-12-11T17:11:14+00:00
Shafaq News – Baghdad
The US Embassy’s Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center will conduct a live-fire exercise of its C-RAM air-defense system on Friday morning.
A source familiar with the plan told Shafaq News that the drill is scheduled from 06:00 to 08:00 a.m. local time and will take place without activating alarm sirens.
The embassy periodically conducts similar exercises to assess operational readiness.
No official statement has been released regarding tomorrow’s drill.