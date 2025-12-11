US Embassy readies live-fire drill in Baghdad

US Embassy readies live-fire drill in Baghdad
2025-12-11T17:11:14+00:00

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The US Embassy’s Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center will conduct a live-fire exercise of its C-RAM air-defense system on Friday morning.

A source familiar with the plan told Shafaq News that the drill is scheduled from 06:00 to 08:00 a.m. local time and will take place without activating alarm sirens.

The embassy periodically conducts similar exercises to assess operational readiness.

No official statement has been released regarding tomorrow’s drill.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon