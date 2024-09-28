Iraqi authorities close Green Zone gate amid Shiite protests over Nasrallah's assassination

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraqi authorities decided to close one of the fortified gates of the Green Zone, which houses the US Embassy in Baghdad.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency, "Al-Alawi Gate No. 9 has been closed to civilian traffic, and entry will be restricted exclusively to holders of Green Zone badges."

A few hours ago, hundreds of supporters of Shiite factions gathered near the entrance to the heavily fortified Green Zone near the Suspension Bridge in Baghdad, attempting to breach the Zone and storm the US Embassy to express their anger over the assassination of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah.

In this context, an informed source told our agency, "Directives from the United States were issued this evening to its embassies in Iraq and Syria, raising the alert level in anticipation of any potential targeting."

Earlier today, Hezbollah mourned Nasrallah who joined “the ranks of the great immortal martyrs he led for nearly 30 years, guiding them from victory to victory,” following an Israeli airstrike that struck a densely populated neighborhood in Beirut's southern suburbs on Friday.