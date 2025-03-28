US sanctions network supporting Lebanese Hezbollah

Shafaq News/ The United States has imposed sanctions on a Lebanon-based network accused of facilitating financial support for Hezbollah, the US Department of State announced on Friday.

According to a statement by the Department of State, the targeted network is believed to be involved in commercial projects and oil smuggling operations that generate revenue for the Iran-backed militant group. As part of this effort, the US has sanctioned five individuals and three affiliated companies, “including family members and close associates of prominent Hizballah officials.”

“This action supports the whole-of-government policy of maximum pressure on Iran” and its allies, underscoring the US commitment to exposing and dismantling the group’s funding mechanisms. To further this objective, the State Department’s Rewards for Justice (RFJ) program is offering up to $10 million for information leading to the disruption of Hezbollah’s financial networks.

Hezbollah, designated as a terrorist organization by the United States, has long been a primary target of US sanctions, with Washington continuing to intensify its efforts to weaken the group’s financial infrastructure.