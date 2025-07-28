Kuwait targets Hezbollah finances with sanctions

Shafaq News – Kuwait

On Monday, Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry added Lebanon’s Hezbollah group, its affiliated charity Al-Qard Al-Hassan Association, and three individuals to its sanctions and asset-freeze list.

The listing includes Lebanese national A.M.M. (born May 18, 1966), Tunisian national A.F.M.Q. (born October 5, 1991), and Somali national A.M., born between 1950 and 1953.

Kuwait’s sanctions committee instructed all financial institutions and companies to enforce the designation, citing Articles 21, 22, and 23 of the executive regulations implementing United Nations Security Council resolutions under Chapter VII of the UN Charter.

Although Al-Qard Al-Hassan presents itself as a social and financial support organization, it is widely considered one of Hezbollah’s most significant financial arms. Operating outside Lebanon’s formal monetary and credit oversight framework, it has drawn ongoing scrutiny from international sanctions bodies.

The sanctions follow reports stating that Lebanese authorities were preparing to shut down all branches of Al-Qard Al-Hassan as part of a broader effort to close currency exchange offices and financial entities allegedly linked to Hezbollah.

Lebanese officials later downplayed those reports, denying any closures.