US: $10M for Hezbollah info in South America

Shafaq News/ The US State Department has offered up to $10 million for information that disrupts Hezbollah’s financial networks in South America.

Through its “Rewards for Justice” program, the department urged the public to report Hezbollah-linked money laundering, smuggling, or other illicit financial activities, in the Tri-Border Area of Argentina, Brazil and Paraguay, asserting, “Hizballah operates in regions far from its base in Lebanon.”

— Rewards for Justice (@RFJ_USA) May 19, 2025

The announcement comes days after the US Treasury imposed new sanctions on four individuals accused of facilitating Hezbollah’s financial networks, including figures based in Lebanon and Iran.

Hezbollah has been classified as a “terrorist” group by Washington since October 31, 2001. US authorities have consistently targeted individuals and networks tied to Hezbollah’s financing, including those generating crucial revenue for the group.