Lebanese families in Iraq ready to return as ceasefire brings hope

Shafaq News/ Displaced Lebanese families in Iraq are preparing to return home after months of hardship, following the implementation of a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah that ended a 13-month conflict.

Among those preparing for their journey back is a family from southern Lebanon, living temporarily in a housing complex in Hilla, Babil province. Shafaq News Agency correspondent captured their poignant moments of hope as they packed their belongings, eager to reunite with their homeland after a prolonged separation.

The year-long conflict between Israel and Hezbollah wreaked havoc across Lebanon, resulting in thousands of casualties and the displacement of countless families. The ceasefire, which came into effect earlier this week, marks a step towards stability in the region. Mediated by international stakeholders, the agreement has brought a sense of cautious optimism to war-torn areas.

Since the early days of the conflict, Iraq has extended its support to Lebanese refugees, opening air and land borders to those fleeing the violence. On September 25, the first group of displaced Lebanese and wounded civilians arrived at Baghdad airport. They were subsequently accommodated across provinces, including Najaf, Karbala, Babil, and Baghdad, with assistance from the Iraqi government and humanitarian organizations.