Journey to safety: Lebanese family escapes to Najaf for their child's birth amid Israeli attacks

Shafaq News/ Thousands of Lebanese displaced to Iraq are suffering, as reflected in the experience of a mother who traveled to Najaf to give birth after Lebanon's hospitals became overwhelmed with casualties, according to a Reuters report titled “With hospitals full in Lebanon, family flees to give birth in Iraq.”

Lubana Ismail had just fled her village in southern Lebanon with her husband, Fouad Youssef, and their two children when she went into labor. She had swollen veins in her uterus and required immediate medical supervision to give birth safely. They searched for a hospital in Beirut or Sidon, but all were filled with the dead and wounded.

"No hospital accepted me. We were turned away everywhere until my father suggested we go to Iraq," she recounted.

They boarded a flight to Najaf, a Shi'ite pilgrimage city and former war zone located 1,000 km (600 miles) from home, where Lubana finally gave birth to a healthy baby girl, Zahraa.

The proud father, Fouad, described the perilous journey: "At first, we went to Tyre, but a strike hit directly next to us. We decided to go to Beirut, thinking it would be safer, but even on the way, a strike hit near us.” He added, "During our two days of displacement, I tried to get my wife into a hospital because her labor was difficult. But due to the high number of injuries and martyrs, there were no vacancies."

Over a million Lebanese have left their homes since Israel escalated its airstrikes and initiated a ground campaign in southern Lebanon against the Hezbollah movement, which has been targeting Israel in support of the Palestinians. Imran Riza, the UN humanitarian coordinator, noted that the pace of displacement since September 23 has exceeded worst-case scenarios, causing significant damage to civilian infrastructure.

Najaf, a city that welcomes millions of Shi'ite pilgrims each year, is experienced in addressing the emergency medical needs of foreigners, as Iraqis have faced nearly two decades of war at home. However, the influx of refugees from Lebanon is unexpected, with Iraq's interior ministry reporting that approximately 5,700 Lebanese have arrived so far.

While Lubana and Fouad are grateful for a safe place to welcome their daughter, they are uncertain about the future. "We are afraid the war will go on for a long time. What will happen to our children? We were preparing them for school, but now there is no education. Are we going to stay here? Are we leaving? Are we going back to our country?" Youssef pondered as he watched the destruction in Lebanon on his mobile screen.

