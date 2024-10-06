Lebanese army can enforce ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel: PM Mikati

Shafaq News/ Lebanon’s Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, stated, on Sunday, that the Lebanese army is prepared to bolster its presence in the south and enforce a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, provided it receives the necessary military equipment.

In an interview with Sky News Arabia, Mikati emphasized, "The foundation for stability in the south is the full implementation of UN Resolution 1701," reiterating Lebanon’s commitment to a ceasefire, noting that the Lebanese army is ready to deploy additional forces in the south but lacks the necessary equipment. "Everyone knows the army does not have the required hardware. Once that is provided, the army will be capable of enforcing a ceasefire and fully implementing Resolution 1701 between Lebanon and Israel, which we are committed to," he said.

Mikati also mentioned that conferences will be held in the next two weeks to rally support for the Lebanese army, securing the equipment necessary to carry out its duties, including disarmament in the southern region. He added that the proper application of Resolution 1701 would enhance the army’s presence and its cooperation with the UNIFIL (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon) to ensure a safe and stable southern Lebanon.

"Lebanon’s primary concern is stability and the return of displaced people from the south to their homes," Mikati said. He emphasized that Lebanon will fully adhere to a ceasefire as soon as Israel commits, stating, "I didn’t decide to start the fire, but if a ceasefire is agreed upon, Lebanon will fully comply. No shots will be fired from the Lebanese side, and I pledge to uphold Resolution 1701."

Mikati warned that Lebanon would not bear the brunt of the ongoing conflict if the situation remains unchanged, noting that Lebanon alone cannot be expected to suffer the consequences.

On the relationship with Hezbollah, Mikati clarified, "I have no direct contact with Hezbollah. My communication is through Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri." He questioned the international community’s lack of response amid the destruction, civilian casualties, and humanitarian crisis, asking, "In this dire situation, with so much devastation and the killing of civilians, where are the international rescuers? Where is global legitimacy? Where is the humanity?"

Mikati expressed hope for the return of southern residents to their homes in a dignified manner, without further suffering, and indicated that there would be significant relief efforts as aid continues to arrive. "There will be major breakthroughs once the necessary assistance arrives and is distributed appropriately."

Addressing the broader context, Mikati reflected on the situation in Gaza and the unresolved Palestinian question. "Can the Palestinian issue be solved with more oppression and denial of rights? Even if Hezbollah and Hamas were disbanded, would that resolve the Palestinian cause?" he asked. He insisted that only a fair solution granting Palestinians the right to self-determination would bring peace, stating that oppression would only generate more violence and hatred.

Mikati expressed gratitude to nations, particularly the UAE, for their assistance, saying, "I extend my thanks to the countries and organizations that have supported us, especially Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, President of the UAE, for his generous assistance. The UAE has established a substantial air bridge for aid." He assured that aid is being distributed systematically to ensure it reaches those in need.