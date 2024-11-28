Lebanese army accuses Israel of multiple ceasefire violations

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Lebanese army accused Israeli forces of multiple violations of the ceasefire agreement, citing aerial incursions and attacks on Lebanese territories with various weapons.

In an official statement, the army said, "On Nov. 27 and 28, 2024, following the announcement of the ceasefire agreement, Israel breached the accord several times through aerial violations and targeting Lebanese territories with different weapons." The Army confirmed it is monitoring these developments in coordination with the relevant authorities.

Lebanese media and security sources reported that Israeli tanks shelled six areas near the border, located approximately two kilometers from the Blue Line separating the two countries.

In Marjayoun, two individuals were injured in shelling, according to a Lebanese security source. The Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) also reported strikes on the Helta heights in Hasbaya district.

Displaced families attempting to return to properties near the southern border faced obstacles as Israeli forces reportedly remained stationed within Lebanese border towns, despite the ceasefire agreement.

The ceasefire, brokered after more than a year of clashes, took effect on Nov. 27 following intense fighting between Hezbollah and Israeli forces. The conflict, which escalated into a full-scale war in September 2023, claimed the lives of over 3,800 people in Lebanon.

On Thursday night, the Israeli army claimed to have targeted a "Hezbollah facility" and announced a curfew south of the Litani River. Both sides exchanged accusations of violating the ceasefire within a day of its implementation, raising concerns about the truce's durability.