Lebanese PM criticizes Iran's 'blatant interference' in Lebanese affairs over UN Resolution 1701

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati criticized Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf's remarks about Iran's readiness to negotiate with France over the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, describing it as a "blatant interference" in Lebanese affairs.

In an exclusive interview with the French newspaper Le Figaro, Ghalibaf had announced, “Tehran is ready to negotiate with Paris on implementing the UN Resolution, which mandates that the Lebanese army be the sole military force deployed in the south—a crucial condition for restoring peace.”

The Lebanese National News Agency quoted Mikati as saying, "We are surprised by this stance, which constitutes blatant interference in Lebanese affairs and an attempt to impose an unacceptable guardianship over Lebanon.”

“We had already informed both the Iranian Foreign Minister and the Speaker of the Shura Council during their recent visits to Lebanon about the need to understand the Lebanese situation, especially as Lebanon is facing an unprecedented Israeli aggression,” he added.

“We are working with all of Lebanon's friends, including France, to pressure Israel to cease fire."

Mikati further affirmed, “The negotiations to implement UN Security Council Resolution 1701 are the responsibility of the Lebanese state, and everyone should support this approach rather than attempt to impose new, unacceptable forms of guardianship, which contradict national and sovereign principles.”

In this context, Mikati requested Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib to summon the Chargé d'Affaires of the Iranian embassy in Beirut to inquire about Ghalibaf's statements, emphasizing “the need to convey Lebanon's position to the Iranian diplomat.”

Since the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza inOctober 2023, the Israeli-Lebanese border has seen near-daily exchanges of fire, as Hezbollah opened a “support front” for the Gaza Strip. Since September 23, Israel has significantly ramped up its operations, conducting lots of airstrikes daily on different areas across Lebanon, claiming to target “Hezbollah strongholds.”

The ongoing bombardment has killed over 2,412 people, including women and children, and injured 11,285 others, the Lebanese Health Ministry revealed.

In response, Hezbollah responds to Israeli attacks with rockets and drones, primarily targeting military installations, inflicting material and human losses.