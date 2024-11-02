Lebanese Health Ministry: Over 2.800 killed since October 2023

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health announced the death toll of Israeli raids, after a year of escalation between Hezbollah and Israel.

Since October 7, over 2,968 people have been killed and more than 13,319 injured, including 587 women and 183 children among the fatalities, with 2,460 women and 1,189 children also reported injured, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health.

Regarding the number of victims in the health sector, the ministry declared 178 dead, and 294 wounded, as well as 243 vehicles, 84 medical and ambulatory centers, in addition to 40 hospitals targeted and damaged.

Today, Hezbollah announced in a series of statements that it has targeted 8200 Military Intelligence Unit's Galilee base, in the suburbs of Tel Aviv, Palmachim Air Base south of Tel Aviv, Zvulun Military Industries Base north of Haifa, Ramat David base and its airport, ELTA defense systems company, northeast Haifa, Misgav base's regional logistic regiment Israeli soldier gatherings in Maroun Al-Ras, and Malikiyah, Bar-Yohai, Sha'al, Dalton, HaMa'ala, Bar-Yohai, Birya, the Krayot area north of Haifa, Safed.

Since September 23, Israel has significantly ramped up its operations, conducting lots of airstrikes daily on different areas across Lebanon, claiming to target “Hezbollah strongholds.”

Notably, Israel carried out a “special operation” in Batroum city, on the northern Lebanese coast. The Lebanese National News Agency said that security forces were investigating the incident. However, An Israeli military official said, "A senior operative of Hezbollah, who serves as ‏an expert in his field, was apprehended," reported Reuters.