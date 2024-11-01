UNICEF: War in Lebanon inflicting severe trauma on children

Shafaq News/ The ongoing war in Lebanon is taking a devastating toll on children, causing severe physical injuries and deep psychological scars, UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said in an official statement on Friday.

Russell highlighted alarming statistics reported by the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health, stating that since October 2023, “166 children have been killed,” while at least 1,168 have been injured. She noted, “This devastating tally grows by the day,” with at least one child killed and ten injured daily since October 4.

Children across Lebanon are showing signs of severe distress. According to Russell, UNICEF teams have encountered children experiencing “overwhelming fear and increased anxiety, including separation anxiety, fear of loss, withdrawal, aggression, and difficulty concentrating.” Many children also suffer from disrupted sleep, nightmares, headaches, and loss of appetite, deprived of the stability and support that school normally provides.

“War tears apart the safe and nurturing environments children need,” Russell stated. “When children are forced to endure prolonged periods of traumatic stress, they face severe health and psychological risks, and the consequences can last a lifetime.”

UNICEF has responded by delivering emergency psychological support to thousands of children and caregivers across Lebanon. Since late September, more than 9,600 children and caregivers have received psychological first aid, with nearly 10,000 children receiving community-based support, according to Russell.

However, Russell pointed out that “true healing can only begin when the violence ends,” calling for a permanent and immediate ceasefire to allow children in Lebanon access to essential services and begin recovery from the trauma of war. “We must act now to prevent more children from being injured or killed, and to protect the future of every child in Lebanon,” she added.