Israeli government approves ceasefire deal with Lebanon

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Israeli government approved a ceasefire deal to end war with Lebanon, media reported.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, followed by US President Joe Biden, is scheduled to hold a press briefing to discuss the agreement.

Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes—described as the most intense since the start of the war—targeted the capital Beirut and Dahye, as the Israeli Defense Minister and the Chief of General Staff approved the continuation of offensive operations on the northern front, despite talks of a ceasefire.

Earlier today, the Israeli army announced that it struck 180 targets in Lebanon on this day. The Israeli Army Radio reported that this marks the largest number of targets attacked as identified by Military Intelligence.