LA wildfires contained, recovery begins

Shafaq News/ Los Angeles wildfire has been fully contained after more than three weeks of relentless destruction, US officials revealed.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection announced both the Palisades Fire, which scorched 23,448 acres in the Pacific Palisades and Malibu areas, and the Eaton Fire, which burned 14,021 acres in Altadena, have been fully controlled.

The situation only stabilized after rainfall last weekend, which helped extinguish the fires but also triggered mudslides and flooding risks in burned-out areas.

With containment achieved, rebuilding efforts have begun. Residents of Pacific Palisades and Altadena have started returning to assess the damage and salvage what remains. For many, this week marked the first time seeing their homes since the fires began.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has started the first phase of cleanup, focusing on removing hazardous debris. However, full reconstruction may reportedly take years, and officials caution that recovery will require significant financial aid and government assistance.

Notably, the wildfires resulted in 29 fatalities, the destruction or damage of over 16,000 structures, and the displacement of tens of thousands of residents. Los Angeles County officials have described the wildfires as “the worst natural disaster in the region's history.”

At the height of the crisis, 180,000 people were ordered to evacuate, though most have since returned. At least 14 people remain missing, including two from the Palisades Fire and 12 from the Eaton Fire.

Beyond the immediate devastation, the fires have caused severe economic and environmental consequences. AccuWeather estimates economic losses exceeding $250 billion, including property destruction, infrastructure damage, and long-term disruptions. Meanwhile, health experts warn of prolonged exposure to hazardous air quality in affected areas.

Firefighters faced immense challenges in containing the wildfires, particularly due to strong Santa Ana winds, which repeatedly rekindled flames and threatened residential areas.