Kurdish Peshmerga Chief discusses Global Coalition support with Dutch military advisors

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Chief of Staff of the Peshmerga Ministry, Lt. Gen. Issa Ozer, met with the senior military advisor of the Dutch forces, Colonel Walter, to discuss the support of the Global Coalition for the Peshmerga forces.

During the meeting, held at the Ministry's headquarters, the two sides discussed mutual issues between the Peshmerga Ministry and the Dutch military team in the Kurdistan Region, including "the reform process within the Peshmerga Ministry, the progress of these reforms, and the support provided by the Coalition to the Peshmerga forces."

Lt. Gen. Ozer called for the further development of these relations and expressed the Ministry's readiness for broader cooperation and coordination to "enhance their partnership."