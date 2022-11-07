Netherlands vows more support to the Peshmerga forces

Shafaq News/ Netherlands Consul-General in Erbil, Jaco Beerends, on Monday visited the headquarters of the Peshmerga Ministry and met a group of military commanders, an official readout said.

The meeting, according to the readout, touched upon the ties between the Peshmerga forces and the Global Coalition and the efforts to push for reforms in the ministry.

"Both sides laid emphasis on expediting the reform process and developing the military capabilities of the Peshmerga forces," the ministry said.

The Dutch diplomat shed light on his country's ties with the Peshmerga forces, hinting at further endorsement in the future.

Minister Shoresh Ismail expressed gratitude for Netherlands' "logistic and advisory" support for the Peshmerga forces, highlighting the "positive impact and good results" it will achieve on the region's security.