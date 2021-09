Shafaq News/ The Global Coalition announced providing 50 vehicles to the Peshmerga forces through the American program to finance training and equipment to combat ISIS.

The coalition said in a tweet, "Since the GoI invited @Coalition to help in the #DefeatDaesh fight, we have worked to build our ISF/Peshmerga partners' capacities as it is critical for the success of our mission."

"Today, Peshmerga received 50 vehicles thru the US CTEF program, overseen by OIR. #StrongPartnership", it added.