Kurdistan President, Coalition Commander discuss security and Peshmerga reforms

Shafaq News / President of the Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani welcomed General Joel B. Vowell, the Commander of the Global Coalition Forces in Iraq and Syria, along with his accompanying delegation, on Thursday.

According to a statement from the Presidency of the Kurdistan Region, the meeting focused on the security situation and the ongoing threat of terrorism, particularly from ISIS, to the stability and peace in both Iraq and Syria.

Both sides stressed the necessity of continued cooperation and coordination between the Peshmerga forces, the Iraqi army, and Coalition forces.

The discussion also covered the successful reform process within the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs and the efforts to unify the Peshmerga forces. Both parties agreed on the importance of supporting these reforms and overcoming any obstacles.

Additionally, the meeting addressed the broader regional situation and various issues of mutual interest.