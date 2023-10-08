Global Coalition renews support for reform in Peshmerga Ministry

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs in the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) announced today, Sunday, that the Global Coalition has renewed its support to expedite the reform process within the ministry, in light of the understanding between the US Department of Defense and the Ministry of Peshmerga.

According to a statement from the ministry, Lieutenant General Issa Azir, the Chief of Staff of the Peshmerga, received on Sunday Colonel Thurman, the commander of the Coalition Forces in the Kurdistan Region (KRI), along with his accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, discussions were held regarding the reforms within the Ministry of Peshmerga, based on the agreement reached between the US Department of Defense and the Ministry of Peshmerga in KRG. It was emphasized by both sides that the steps for the reform process in the Ministry of Peshmerga should be expedited.

The statement further announced that the Commander of the Coalition Forces in KRI expressed his support for implementing the reform steps within the ministry.

The US, along with the United Kingdom and Germany, initiated a project in November 2018 aimed at reforming the Ministry of Peshmerga, consisting of 35 points. The project's objective is to unify the forces while institutionalizing them and restructuring the Peshmerga forces.

KRI’s Parliament approved the terms of the agreement, and the project is being implemented by two groups, one from the Ministry of Peshmerga and the other from the US, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

The primary goal of the project is to unify the forces, institutionalize them, and restructure the Peshmerga forces.